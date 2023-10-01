Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Jade Cargill’s AEW arrival, Edge rumored to be AEW-bound and more. Here are the highlights:

On Jade Cargill leaving AEW to sign with WWE:

“I saw a video of her. She looks bigger than me. She’s jacked. Oh, my God. That girl has an incredible future, man. She has an incredible future in front of her.”

On rumors of Edge going to AEW:

“I think Edge is loyal to WWE. He’s been loyal since day one. Don’t get me wrong. I mean, a lot of other wrestlers have crossed over. Especially his best friend and kind brother, Christian. But I just don’t see Edge doing that. I really believe he’s going to be WWE for life.”

On John Cena wrestling The Bloodline at Fastlane:

“Yeah, it’s a big deal. It’s a big deal for The Bloodline. Yeah. They’re going to face one of the greatest of all time, John Cena. I think it’s a great opportunity for them to get in the ring with somebody who’s that big.”

