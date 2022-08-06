Shayna Baszler is the new #1 contender to WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan.

Tonight’s post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Baszler become the new #1 contender by winning a Gauntlet Match. The Gauntlet began with Sonya Deville defeating Aliyah, but then Raquel Rodriguez defeated Deville. Rodriguez then defeated Shotzi, Xia Li, and Natalya, but Baszler pinned Rodriguez to win the match. Morgan watched the Gauntlet from ringside.

WWE then announced Baszler vs. Morgan for Clash at The Castle, with the title on the line.

The inaugural WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event will air live on Saturday, September 3 from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Below is the updated announced card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan (c)

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below are a few shots from tonight’s Gauntlet on SmackDown:

.@QoSBaszler is on a mission to earn herself a title shot at #WWECastle! pic.twitter.com/J5TWDCp4Zq — WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.