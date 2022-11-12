Shotzi is your new #1 contender to WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

Tonight’s Veteran’s Day & post-Crown Jewel edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Shotzi win a Six-Pack Challenge to become the new #1 contender to Rousey and her title. The match also included Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Raquel Rodriguez, Xia Li and Lacey Evans. Shotzi pinned Evans to get the win.

WWE then confirmed Shotzi vs. Rousey for Survivor Series with the title on the line.

The WWE “Survivor Series: War Games” Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, November 26 from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. Below is the updated card, along with a few related shots from SmackDown:

Men’s War Games Match

5 Superstars TBA vs. 5 Superstars TBA

Women’s War Games Match

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, 2 Superstars TBA vs. Bayley, Nikki Cross, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, 1 Superstar TBA

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

