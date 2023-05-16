Mustafa Ali vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is now official for WWE Night of Champions.

Tonight’s RAW saw Ali win a Battle Royal to become the new #1 contender to GUNTHER. He won the match by last eliminating Bronson Reed and Ricochet at once. The bout also featured Apollo Crews, Matt Riddle, Humberto, Angel, Akira Tozawa, Xyon Quinn, Riddick Moss, Mace, Mansoor, Erik, Ivar, Dolph Ziggler, Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Elias, Von Wagner, Baron Corbin, Otis, and Chad Gable.

The 2023 WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, May 27, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Below is the updated card, along with related shots from RAW:

Tournament Finals for the new WWE World Heavyweight Title

Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Mustafa Ali vs. GUNTHER (c)

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

