Below is the trailer for WWE’s Brothers of Destruction documentary, which will premiere this Sunday on the WWE Network.

The doc will feature Kane and The Undertaker telling war stories and talking candidly about their legacies as both rivals and teammates.

Brothers of Destruction will premiere on Sunday at 10am ET via on-demand, and will then air at 8pm ET on the live feed of the WWE Network.

The documentary premiered earlier this year to rave reviews at the Austin Film Festival, is a part of WWE’s “30 Days of The Deadman” celebration.

The synopsis reads like this:

“Two eternal legends. One epic story. The Undertaker and Kane discuss their legendary rivalry and careers on Brothers of Destruction, premiering this Sunday on the award-winning WWE Network.”

