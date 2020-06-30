New WWE 24/7 Champion Crowned on Tonight’s RAW

R-Truth is your new WWE 24/7 Champion once again.
Tonight’s taped RAW saw Truth win the title back from Akira Tozawa. Tozawa just beat Truth for the title last week. This is Truth’s 37th reign with the WWE 24/7 Title.
Below are a few shots from tonight’s title change at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:
It's time for the #247Championship to be decided!#WWERaw @TozawaAkira pic.twitter.com/7b3slkn4GI
— WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2020
Those moves can only mean one thing …
HE WANTS HIS BABY BACK!#WWERaw @RonKillings pic.twitter.com/8CeSkOioJa
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 30, 2020
AND NEW!@RonKillings #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/55blPtYR2z
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 30, 2020
It's a #247Title showdown on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/5k9KJQ6jaE
— WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2020
MR. 37!!!@RonKillings is your NEWWWW #247Champion … for the 37th TIME! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PaTWRCT3Zu
— WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- WWE Monday Night RAW Results 6/29/2020
- Interesting Note on Tessa Blanchard’s Impact Wrestling Contract and How Wrestling Contracts Are Set Up These Days
- Roman Reigns Undergoes Another Lengthy Tattoo Session
- Mark Henry Picks Modern Day Wrestlers For The Nation of Domination
- Big E On Not Being Surprised About The Recent Allegations Against Wrestlers
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?
- The Young Bucks Get New “Christian AF” T-Shirts, Bray Wyatt Comments
- Alexa Bliss Talks About The Women Stars Who Did Bra and Panties Matches: “You’ve Got To Respect That”
- The Rock Responds To WWE On FOX Asking Fans To Choose Between Him And Steve Austin
- Liv Morgan Calls WWE Out Over Photos of Loss to Natalya on RAW
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea