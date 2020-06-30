Dolph Ziggler Talks About His Feud With Drew McIntyre And Making Their Match Stand Out

Dolph Ziggler recently answered questions from Sports Illustrated about his current feud with Drew McIntyre and how to make their match stand out. Ziggler is facing Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules after Ziggler made his return to Monday Night Raw. Ziggler takes credit for turning McIntyre into the dominate champion he is today, and challenged him to a match. McIntyre easily accepted the challenge.

They ask how his match will be any different than McIntyre’s match with Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins.

I’ve really been thinking about that—how can I go above and beyond? We have a handful of NXT students and wrestling students spaced out at our shows, but you can’t possibly get the same reaction as you would in front of a full crowd. To me, it’s very similar to when we’re backstage watching the show. The superstars sitting around waiting to wrestle, if you can get them to jump out of their seat for a split second and get them to believe, that’s my goal. Drew deserves that main event spot. I got to be around him for a year, watching him bust his ass, and he did it the right way. I hope we’re in the main event, and I hope that we can put on a clinic similar to what Randy and Edge did, but also gut it out and make something special happen. I’ve made a career out of making people ask, ‘Maybe this is the time he does it? Is this going to be the one where he sneaks one in and changes the business?’ In this era without any fans, I have a few weeks to figure out how I can make this stand out.

