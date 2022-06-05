The Creed Brothers are your new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s NXT In Your House special saw The Creed Brothers capture the NXT Tag Team Titles by defeating Pretty Deadly. The brothers had their parents and other family members at ringside for the match. The finish saw Julius Creed hit a big Shooting Star Press and then the diving forearm for the pin on Kit Wilson.

This is the first title reign for Julius and Brutus Creed. Elton Prince and Wilson won the vacant titles back on the April 12 edition of NXT 2.0 by winning a Gauntlet over Legado del Fantasma, Grayson Waller and Sanga, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, and The Creeds, who they eliminated last to win. Pretty Deadly held the title for 52 recognized days.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below are several shots of tonight’s title change from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

It's ALL on the line for both teams with the #NXTTagTitles up for grabs at #NXTIYH! Can @brutuscreedwwe and @juliuscreedwwe achieve their awaited career highlight or will there be a post-match YES BOY for #PrettyDeadly? pic.twitter.com/jSjHZpYoLs — WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2022

Victoria de THE CREED BROTHERS sobre PREATTY DEADLY y son los nuevos CAMPEONES TAG TEAM DE NXT #WWENXT #NXTIYH pic.twitter.com/XLx2oaS921 — wefLucha (@wefLucha) June 5, 2022

