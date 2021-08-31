A new WWE trademark filing has apparently revealed the ring name for second generation wrestler Cal Bloom.

WWE filed to trademark the “Von Wagoner” name on August 26. Cal’s social media profiles indicate that this is his new ring name. He has changed his name to “Von Wagner” but that appears to be a typo.

The following use description was included with the USPTO filing:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

Bloom defeated Austin Theory in a pre-SmackDown dark match last Friday night. He is the son of former WWE and AWA star Wayne Bloom, known to fans as Beau Beverly of The Beverly Brothers. Cal signed with WWE in March 2019, along with Robert Stone and Malcolm Bivens. He made his in-ring debut that May, and actually wrestled Sheamus on the post-WrestleMania 36 edition of SmackDown on FOX. He also worked RAW Underground in August 2020, losing to Riddick Moss.

