AEW Dark Results 8/31/21

United Center

Chicago, Illinois

First Match: (24-9) Kris Statlander vs. (0-0) Selene Grey

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Grey drives her knee into the midsection of Statlander. Test Of Strength. Statlander sweeps out the legs of Grey. Grey denies the boop. Grey slaps Statlander in the face. Statlander rocks Grey with a forearm smash. Grey side steps Statlander into the turnbuckles. Statlander denies The ShotGun Meteora. Statlander with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Statlander gives Grey the boop. Statlander connects with The Fisherman’s Buster to pickup the victory.

Winner: (25-9) Kris Statlander via Pinfall

Second Match: (29-28) Joey Janela vs. (0-5) Robert Anthony

Janela with a running forearm smash. Janela is throwing haymakers at Anthony. Janela with a knife edge chop. Janela punches Anthony. Janela repeatedly stomps on Anthony’s chest. Janela is choking Anthony with his boot. Anthony drops Janela with The Big Boot. Janela regroups on the outside. Anthony lands The SomerSault Plancha. Anthony with a blistering chop. Anthony with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Anthony rocks Janela with a forearm smash. Anthony with a knife edge chop. Anthony puts Janela on the top turnbuckle. Janela and Anthony are trading back and forth shots. Janela hits The Sunset Flip PowerBomb for a two count.

Janela is raining down haymakers. Janela with a knife edge chop. Janela slams Anthony’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Anthony side steps Janela into the turnbuckles. Janela SuperKicks Anthony. Janela goes for The Flying Elbow Drop, but Anthony gets his knees up in the air. Anthony with two clotheslines. Anthony with an Inside Out GutWrench Suplex. Anthony applies The Romero Special. Anthony sends Janela face first into the canvas for a two count. Janela fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Janela with The Rolling Elbow. Janela drills Anthony with The BrainBuster. Janela SuperKicks Anthony. Janela connects with The Death Valley Driver to pickup the victory. After the match, Janela repeatedly stomps on Anthony’s chest. Kayla Rossi walks into the ring and PowerBombs Anthony.

Winner: (30-28) Joey Janela via Pinfall

Third Match: (6-6) Emi Sakura vs. (0-1) Laynie Luck

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sakura with a waist lock go-behind. Sakura starts biting the left hand of Luck. Luck applies a waist lock. Sakura uses the referee for leverage. Luck with a wrist lock escape. Sakura with a knife edge chop. Sakura follows that with two hair biel throws. Sakura applies The Romero Special. Sakura dumps Luck back first into the canvas. Chop/Forearm Exchange.

Luck with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Luck with a running uppercut. Luck decks Sakura with a back elbow smash. Luck with The ShotGun Meteora. Sakura repeatedly stomps on the left foot of Luck. Sakura hits The Flatliner. Sakura plays to the crowd. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura with a Double Underhook BackBreaker. Sakura connects with The Twisting Senton Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-6) Emi Sakura via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (47-15) Scorpio Sky & (19-3) Ethan Page vs. (0-0) Mat Fitchett & (0-0) GPA

Scorpio Sky and GPA will start thing off. Sky kicks GPA in the gut. GPA is throwing haymakers at Sky. Sky drives his knee into the midsection of GPA. Following a snap mare takeover, Sky rams his boot across GPA’s face. Sky with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Sky tags in Page. Page with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Page applies The BackBreaker Stretch. GPA with three knee lifts. Sky tags himself in. Men Of The Year gangs up on GPA. GPA decks Sky with Three JawBreakers. Sky tags in Page. Page stops GPA in his tracks.

GPA creates distance with The Step Up Enzuigiri. GPA tags in Fitchett. Fitchett ducks a clothesline from Page. Fitchett knocks Sky off the ring apron. Fitchett with a leaping boot. Sky rocks Fitchett with a forearm smash. Fitchett responds with The Pele Kick. Fitchett whips Page across the ring. Fitchett goes for a dropkick, but Page uses Sky for leverage. Page with a running shoulder tackle. Page sends Fitchett to the corner. Page with a running elbow smash. Page tags in Sky. Sky hits The Slingshot Cutter. Sky tags in Page. Sky knocks GPA off the apron. Page connects with The Ego’s Edge to pickup the victory.

Winner: (48-15) Scorpio Sky & (20-3) Ethan Page via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (51-25) Frankie Kazarian vs. (11-42) Serpentico

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kazarian with a waist lock takedown. Kazarian applies a front face lock. Serpentico applies a hammerlock. Serpentico goes for a sunset flip, but Kazarian lands back on his feet. Kazarian applies a side headlock. Serpentico whips Kazarian across the ring. Kazarian drops Serpentico with a shoulder tackle. Kazarian with a chop/haymaker combination. Kazarian rolls Serpentico back into the ring. Kazarian with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Kazarian whips Serpentico into the turnbuckles. Serpentico uses his feet to create separation. Serpentico with a Hurricanrana. Serpentico dropkicks Kazarian. Serpentico transitions into a ground and pound attack. Serpentico stomps on Kazarian’s chest. Serpentico with a Falling HeadButt for a one count. Kazarian unloads two knife edge chops.

Kazarian throws Serpentico into the ropes. Kazarian drops Serpentico with The Guillotine Leg Drop. Serpentico slams Kazarian’s head on the top rope. Serpentico with The Slingshot Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Serpentico pie faces Kazarian. Serpentico with two haymakers. Kazarian is pissed. Kazarian with a running back ebow smash. Kazarian with a Leg Lariat. Serpentico reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian with The Flying Forearm Smash. Kazarian bodyslams Serpentico. Kazaian with The SpringBoard Leg Drop. Kazarian with a blistering chop. Kazarian sends Serpentico to the corner. Serpentico side steps Kazarian into the turnbuckles. Kazarian hits The Slingshot Cutter for a two count. Serpentico thrust kicks the midsection of Kazarian. Kazarian denies The Slice Bread #2. Kazarian with an Inside Out Lariat. Kazarian makes Serpentico tap out to The CrossFace Chicken Wing.

Winner: (52-25) Frankie Kazarian via Submission

Sixth Match: (19-8) Leyla Hirsch vs. (0-0) Blair Onyx

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Onyx does a spider crawl. Hirsch stomps on Onyx’s chest. Hirsch kicks out the shoulders of Onyx for a one count. Onyx drives her knee into the midsection of Hirsch. Onyx punches Hirsch in the back. Onyx levels Hirsch with The Body Avalanche. Onyx with forearm shivers. Hirsch brings Onyx down to the mat. Hirsch makes Onyx tap out to The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Winner: (20-8) Leyla Hirsch via Submission

Seventh Match: (3-2) 2.0 vs. (0-3) Travis Titan & (0-3) Jason Hotch

2.0 attacks Titan and Hotch before the bell rings. Lee applies a wrist lock. Lee tags in Parker. Parker with a straight right hand. Parker rams his knee across Hotch’s face. Parker tags in Lee. Parker whips Hotch across the ring. Hotch with a double shoulder tackle. Hotch tags in Titan. Titan ducks a clothesline from Parker. Titan with a SpringBoard Forearm Smash. Lee with The Release German Suplex.

Lee slams Titan’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Lee buries his shoulder into the midsection of Titan. Lee tags in Parker. Parker with a Corner Dropkick. Parker sends Titan to the corner. Parker tags in Lee. Parker with a running forearm smash. Drop Toe Hold/Leaping Elbow Drop Combination. Parker dropkicks Hotch off the ring apron. Lee tags in Parker. 2.0 connects with Two For The Show to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-2) 2.0 via Pinfall

Eight Match: (19-11) The Bunny w/The Blade vs. (0-0) Sierra

Bunny with forearm shivers across the back of Sierra. Bunny repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Sierra. Bunny grabs Sierra’s hair. Bunny talks smack to Sierra. Bunny with a running knee lift. Bunny skips around the ring. Sierra side steps Bunny into the turnbuckles. Sierra with a running elbow smash. Sierra with a big palm strike. Bunny side steps Sierra into the turnbuckles. Bunny drives Sierra face first into the bottom turnbuckle pad. Bunny is mauling Sierra in the corner. Bunny delivers The Sliding D. Bunny connects with Down The Rabbit Hole to pickup the victory.

Winner: (20-11) The Bunny via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (33-7) Taynara Conti vs. (0-2) Heather Reckless

Reckless attacks Conti before the bell rings. Reckless ducks a clothesline from Conti. Conti SuperKicks Reckless. Conti runs after Reckless. Reckless applies a waist lock. Conti denies the schoolgirl rollup. Conti with a series of judo throws. Conti with a Uranage GutBuster. Reckless decks Conti with a JawBreaker. Conti nails Reckless with Two Pump Kicks. Conti connects with The Hammerlock DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (34-7) Taynara Conti via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (42-15) Evil Uno w/The Dark Order vs. (35-19) QT Marshall w/The Factory

Uno gets distracted by The Factory. Marshall attacks Uno. Marshall with a forearm smash. Marshall whips Uno across the ring. Uno ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Uno with a Running Hurricanrana. Uno unloads three knife edge chops. Marshall drives his knee into the midsection of Uno. Marshall sends Uno into the ropes. Uno with a double hand chop. Uno with a forearm smash. Uno blocks a boot from Marshall. Assisted EVIL NeckBreaker. Uno with a leaping back elbow smash. Solow runs interference. Marshall with a Pop Up Forearm Smash. Marshall whips Uno across the ring. Marshall scores the elbow knockdown. Marshall mocks Evil Uno. Marshall is throwing haymakers at Uno. Uno fires back with jabs and forearms. Marshall kicks Uno in the gut. Uno with a forearm knockdown.

Uno clotheslines Marshall. Uno ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Uno with The Release German Suplex. Uno with The Rolling Elbow. Uno follows that with The Flatliner for a two count. Uno slams Marshall’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Marshall with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Marshall delivers The SuperPlex for a two count. Uno with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Marshall SuperKicks Uno. Marshall hits The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Uno denies The Diamond Cutter. Uno drops Marshall with The Big Boot. Comoroto pulls Marshall out of the ring. Uno with The Cannonball Senton to the outside. Uno rolls Marshall back into the ring. Uno with The Ripcord Flatliner on the floor. Comoroto attacks Uno behind the referee’s back. Marshall goes for The Diamond Cutter, but Uno counters with the backslide cover for a two count. Uno with a forearm smash. Uno goes for The PileDriver, but Marshall lands back on his feet. Marshall connects with The Diamond Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: (36-19) QT Marshall via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (25-11-2) PAC w/The Lucha Brothers vs. (26-18) Matt Sydal

Andrade El Idolo and Chavo Guerrero Jr joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Pac backs Sydal into the ropes. Wrist Lock Exchange. Pac applies a side headlock. Sydal whips Pac across the ring. Sydal drops down on the canvas. Sydal leapfrogs over Pac. Pac lunges over Sydal. Pac goes for The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Sydal lands back on his feet. Sydal with a side headlock takeover. Pac answers with the headscissors escape. Sydal with a deep arm-drag. Sydal with a Spinning Back Kick. Sydal ducks a clothesline from Pac. Sydal drops Pac with The Slice for a one count. Sydal with The Standing Mariposa.

Pac regroups on the outside. Pac kicks Sydal in the gut. Pac whips Sydal into the steel barricade. Andrade starts playing mind games with Pac. Pac resets the referee’s ten count. Pac tells Andrade to bring it. Pac rolls Sydal back into the ring. Pac kicks Sydal in the face. Pac pie faces Sydal. Pac drives his knee into the midsection of Sydal. Sydal delivers his combination offense. Sydal with a Leg Lariat. Standing Switch Exchange. Pac goes for The Release German Suplex, but Sydal lands back on his feet. Sydal side steps Pac into the turnbuckles. Sydal with a Leaping FrankenSteiner. Sydal shoves Pac off the top turnbuckle.

Sydal hits The Flying Meteora for a two count. Pac kicks Sydal in the gut. Pac drives Sydal face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Short-Arm Reversal by Sydal. Sydal with a Spike Snap Mare Takedown for a two count. Pac slams Sydal’s head on the top rope. Pac sends Sydal tumbling to the floor. Pac kicks Sydal in the face. Pac lands The Asai MoonSault. Pac continues to stare at Andrade. Pac with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Pac drags Sydal to the corner. Sydal avoids The Black Arrow. Pac slips over Sydal’s back. Sydal drills Pac with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Sydal with The Roundhouse Kick. Pac negates The Lightning Spiral. Pac makes Sydal tap out to The Brutalizer.

Winner: (26-11-2) PAC via Submission

