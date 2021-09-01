WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke with Renee Paquette on her “Oral Sessions” podcast and expressed interest in coming out of retirement to work a tag team match for AEW.

As noted earlier, Flair also addressed the AEW rumors with Renee, and revealed why he will be in Chicago during AEW All Out Week. You can click here for those comments.

Flair also said he would like nothing more than to be part of an in-ring match some time soon.

“Get back in the ring and entertain? Absolutely!” Flair said. “[Renee asks if he would like to do it in AEW] A or B [WWE], Yes.”

Flair said he’s feeling better than ever, four years after his severe hospitalization. He said he’s spending more time in the gym these days, and noted that he started picking up his training sessions when WWE started going to Saudi Arabia, but said he was on WWE’s off-limits list when it comes to in-ring action, and he understands why, because of the risk.

“I feel great. One of the reasons I’m down here is because I drive to Land O’ Lakes [Florida] and train every day. Five days a week,” Flair revealed. “I’ve made such a commitment to myself. My health is great and everything, but I have to have something to motivate me to really work out hard.”

Flair added that he doesn’t see himself getting too physical in the ring, but he would like to team with future son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to face Sting and Darby Allin in AEW, with Andrade doing most of the heavy work.

“No,” Flair responded when asked about having one more physical match in the ring. “I could be part of a match. I’d be happy doing that. Here’s an example: me and Andrade [El Idolo] against Sting and Darby Allin. What a great deal that is!”

Stay tuned for more on The Nature Boy.

(H/T to WrestlingInc for the quotes)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.