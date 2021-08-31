WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair says he will be in Chicago during AEW All Out Week with his future son-in-law Andrade El Idolo, who will wrestle PAC at All Out.

Flair just spoke with Renee Paquette on her “Oral Sessions” podcast and addressed the rumors on The Nature Boy possibly signing with AEW. Flair said while he and AEW President Tony Khan are friends, he has not spoken to him about coming into the company.

“I can also tell ya, people started rumors -I’m not going to get into it; no need for that – ‘Oh, he’s going to AEW. He and Tony Khan are friends.’ Yeah, we are friends. But I haven’t heard a word from Tony,” Flair said. “If he asks ya, tell him I’m around [he chuckles].”

In regards to being in Chicago for All Out Week, Flair said he’s looking forward to going out with Andrade, Renee and Jon Moxley.

“I am going to see Andrade,” Flair said. “When they hear the Née-Née, Deano [Jon Moxley] and The Nat, they are going to hook it up!”

