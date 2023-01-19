New WWE signings are reporting to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and it’s likely that the next PC Class will be announced soon.

A new report from PWInsider notes that WWE has signed Alexis Gray and Ezekiel Balogun. They have both officially reported to the WWE Performance Center.

Balogun is a 25-year-old, 6-foot-6, 265-pound former basketball player, who was born in Lagos, Nigeria. He played NCAA college basketball for the North Florida Ospreys at the University of North Florida.

Gray is a former track & field athlete at Texas Southern University. Born in the Bahamas, she graduated in 2019 with a degree in biology with a concentration in chemistry.

International star Dragon Lee, former NJPW star Karl Fredericks, and Gabi Gutler of Netflix’s “Cheer” series, are among the recent WWE signings to start with the company. Several talents have been rumored to be headed to WWE, including KC Navarro, among others.

