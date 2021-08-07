The SmackDown Women’s Title match is now official for WWE SummerSlam.

Sasha Banks will challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Title at SummerSlam. This will be Banks’ rematch from WrestleMania 37, and her first match since dropping the strap to Belair that night.

Tonight’s SmackDown opened with Banks coming to the ring to explain why she returned last week and then turned on Belair. Banks said she will never let anyone take her spotlight again, and went on about how Belair would be noting without her, and how she came back to make Belair pay after watching from home while Belair disrespected her each week, and wasn’t grateful for anything Banks did for her, like allow her to stand across the ring from greatness at WrestleMania 37.

Belair then interrupted Banks with a response, but they were soon interrupted by Zelina Vega. The segment ended with Belair saying she will see Banks at SummerSlam, and then announcing that she will defend against Vega later tonight. Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville later ruled that Vega must face Belair in a Championship Contender’s match tonight, and if she wins, she can challenge the champion after SummerSlam.

WWE SummerSlam takes place on Saturday, August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the updated confirmed card, along with a few shots from tonight’s opening segment on SmackDown:

WWE Universal Title Match

John Cena vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nikki A.S.H. (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Mysterios (Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio) vs. The Usos (Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso) (c)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.