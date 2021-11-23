Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega are your new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.
Tonight’s post-Survivor Series edition of RAW saw Carmella and Vega defeat Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. to win the straps. The finish saw Vega hit a Code Red on Cross for the pin, right after Cross was double teamed due to Carmella taking Ripley out at ringside with a superkick into the ring post.
This is the first title reign for Carmella and Vega. Ripley and Cross held the titles for 63 days after winning them from Tamina Snuka and Natalya on the September 20 edition of RAW.
Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from tonight’s title change at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:
UP NEXT on #WWERaw
Who walks out with the @WWE #WomensTagTitles?@RheaRipley_WWE & @WWENikkiASH defend against @CarmellaWWE & #QueenZelina! pic.twitter.com/rsFaSLG2kw
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2021
That's gotta be @CarmellaWWE!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Qd4ShukvYR
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2021
NO, NO, NO @RheaRipley_WWE#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/oLVnizM5cZ
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2021
Did #QueenZelina @TheaTrinidad just find the key to capturing the WWE Women's #TagTeamTitles tonight at @RheaRipley_WWE's expense?!#WWERaw @WWENikkiASH @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/qPMAL8oWzj
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2021
WE HAVE NEW @WWE WOMEN'S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!!!@CarmellaWWE@TheaTrinidad#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/oJR3ns4Xt5
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2021
Congratulations, @CarmellaWWE & #QueenZelina @TheaTrinidad! This is your moment.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/lup6mZx8dx
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2021
CONGRATS to @CarmellaWWE & @TheaTrinidad on becoming the NEW WWE Women's tag champs tonight on #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/kpQbWH6Tiz
— Carmella-Source.Com | Carmella Fansite (@_CarmellaSource) November 23, 2021
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.