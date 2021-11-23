Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega are your new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s post-Survivor Series edition of RAW saw Carmella and Vega defeat Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. to win the straps. The finish saw Vega hit a Code Red on Cross for the pin, right after Cross was double teamed due to Carmella taking Ripley out at ringside with a superkick into the ring post.

This is the first title reign for Carmella and Vega. Ripley and Cross held the titles for 63 days after winning them from Tamina Snuka and Natalya on the September 20 edition of RAW.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from tonight’s title change at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:

