The latest episode of AEW’s latest weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Among those in action include Skyler Moore vs. Big Swole and Riho vs. Maki Itoh.

AEW has announced the following for tonight:

– Riho vs. Maki Itoh

– Dante Martin vs. Max Caster

– Tay Conti vs. Ashley Vox

– Brandon Cutler vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

– Jungle Boy vs. Danny Limelight

– The Butcher & The Blade & Private Party vs. Dean Alexander, Carlie Bravo, Brick Aldridge & David Ali

– Red Velvet vs. Dani Jordyn

– Ray Lyn vs. Abadon

– Leila Grey vs. Diamanté

– Skyler Moore vs. Big Swole