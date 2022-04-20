Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania as the Road to Double Or Nothing continues.
AEW has announced a loaded line-up for tonight’s show, which will include the latest “huge announcement” from AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan.
There’s no word yet on what Khan will announce, but it’s rumored to be everything from a NJPW vs. AEW Supershow in the summer, to a streaming deal, or a ROH TV deal.
AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s Dynamite:
* The Dynamite debut of Hook vs. TBA
* CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes
* Wardlow vs. The Butcher
* Britt Baker vs. Danielle Kamella in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament
* Kyle O’Reilly vs. AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament
* Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo in a Coffin Match
* Tony Khan has a “huge announcement” to make
Stay tuned for more on tonight’s AEW Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.
