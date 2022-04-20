Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania as the Road to Double Or Nothing continues.

AEW has announced a loaded line-up for tonight’s show, which will include the latest “huge announcement” from AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan.

There’s no word yet on what Khan will announce, but it’s rumored to be everything from a NJPW vs. AEW Supershow in the summer, to a streaming deal, or a ROH TV deal.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s Dynamite:

* The Dynamite debut of Hook vs. TBA

* CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes

* Wardlow vs. The Butcher

* Britt Baker vs. Danielle Kamella in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament

* Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo in a Coffin Match

* Tony Khan has a “huge announcement” to make

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s AEW Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

