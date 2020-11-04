Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will be the go-home show for Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view.

There will be a face-off between Eddie Kingston and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on tonight’s show to hype their Full Gear match. The show will also be headlined by the return of PAC to break his silence, plus six-man action with TNT Champion Cody Rhodes and The Gunn Club taking on The Dark Order (Colt Cabana, John Silver, 10).

Below is the announced line-up for tonight’s Dynamite:

* Nyla Rose vs. Red Velvet

* PAC breaks his silence

* World Champion Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will meet face to face

* Chris Jericho does commentary

* Sammy Guevara and Ortiz vs. MJF and Wardlow

* Shawn Spears vs. Scorpio Sky

* Miro vs. Trent

* TNT Champion Cody Rhodes and the Gunn Club vs. The Dark Order (Colt Cabana, John Silver, 10)

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s AEW show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

