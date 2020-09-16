Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode will air live on TNT in its normal timeslot, from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.

Dynamite will be headlined by a Parking Lot Brawl with Best Friends vs. Santana and Ortiz, plus a NWA Women’s Title match with Thunder Rosa defending against Ivelisse. AEW has announced the following for tonight’s show:

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and #1 contender Lance Archer will appear in separate segments

* NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa will defend against Ivelisse

* Best Friends vs. Santana and Ortiz in a Parking Lot Brawl

* AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jurassic Express in a non-title match

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Private Party

* “Hangman” Page vs. Frankie Kazarian

* MJF will be in action

* Miro and Kip Sabian will speak

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.