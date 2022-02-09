Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will take place from the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

AEW President Tony Khan is promising a major debut on tonight’s show. The newcomer will sign his AEW contract tonight, and then face Isaiah Kassidy in a qualifying match for the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match.

Dynamite will be headlined by AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defending his title against Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Tony Khan will make a huge talent announcement

* First qualifying match for the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match at the AEW Revolution PPV with Khan’s new signing vs. Isaiah Kassidy

* MJF will speak on his win over CM Punk

* Chris Jericho has called an Inner Circle Team Meeting

* AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defends against Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us later on for live coverage at 8pm ET.

