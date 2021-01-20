Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will see the return of the Fight Pit, plus the kick off to the first-ever NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s show:

* Fight Pit: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Match: Leon Ruff and Kushida vs. The Way (Austin Theory, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano)

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Match: Imperium (Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel) vs. Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado)

* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Match: Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm vs. Team Ninja (Kayden Carter, Kacy Catanzaro)

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

