Tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network will be headlined by a “Sudden Death” Triple Threat to determine the new #1 contender for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

The Triple Threat will feature AJ Styles, Riddle and Keith Lee. The winner is expected to challenge McIntyre at the WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 20.

A “Moment of Bliss” segment was also announced for tonight’s RAW with Alexa Bliss interviewing Randy Orton. Orton will be there to discuss how “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt cost him a chance at the WWE Title last week in his Triple Threat qualifier against Styles.

WWE has not announced any other matches or segments for tonight’s RAW, but the build for the rest of the TLC card should continue.

