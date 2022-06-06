Bryan Danielson is expected to miss a few weeks of in-ring action.

As noted, Danielson was forced to miss a meet & greet in New Bedford, MA on Sunday. A staffer at the signing told fans that Danielson was injured and unable to fly, so he would not be there. The original update did not include confirmation from anyone in AEW, but the venue did confirm that they were told Danielson is injured and unable to fly.

In an update, word now is that Danielson was hurt in last Sunday’s Anarchy In The Arena match at the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Live, via Bryan Alvarez, that Danielson is expected to miss the next 1-2 weeks of in-ring action. There’s no word yet on injury specifics, but is was also noted that the injury does not appear to be anything serious.

The finish to last Sunday’s Anarchy In The Arena bout saw Danielson fade out while in Chris Jericho’s Walls of Jericho submission, as Jake Hager choked him out with a ring rope, giving The Jericho Appreciation Society the win. It remains to be seen where the injury occured during that match.

Danielson did not appear with Jon Moxley and William Regal on the post-Double Or Nothing edition of AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday. He also did not appear on Friday’s Rampage.

Danielson will apparently miss his shot at the Interim AEW World Title. As noted, AEW World Champion CM Punk is currently on the shelf with an injury, believed to be a foot injury of some sort. Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite will open up with a Battle Royal, and the winner of that match will face Moxley later on in the main event. The winner of Moxley vs. the Battle Royal winner will advance to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 26, to face the winner of Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto at NJPW Dominion on June 12. The winner of Moxley vs. Wednesday’s Battle Royal winner will face Tanahashi or Goto to crown an Interim AEW World Champion at Forbidden Door. Later on down the road when Punk is medically cleared to wrestle, he will face the Interim AEW World Champion in an AEW World Title Unification Match.

For what it’s worth, the AEW Power Rankings as of June 3 have Danielson and Moxley listed at #2 for the AEW tag team division, behind AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR, and above The Hardys, Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks, and The Young Bucks at #5.

Danielson has not commented on the injury as of this writing, and there has been no confirmation from AEW, but we will keep you updated.

