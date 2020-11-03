Ronda Rousey continues to train for her WWE in-ring return, according to Fightful Select.

Rousey’s husband has also been doing pro wrestling training as of late. Word is that Browne has been working on his timing and his selling, and has impressed people with his agility for his size.

As of earlier this year Browne was still in the USADA drug testing pool that is required for UFC fighters, but he has not fought since July 2017. UFC President Dana White has said he thinks Browne should retire, but he is still officially with the promotion.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp discussed Rousey’s pro wrestling training on Inside The Ropes’ “Monday Night Live” show last night and said he believes if Browne asked for his UFC release and wanted to move onto WWE, it would not be an issue.

Rousey has trained at least several times in California over the past few weeks, but there’s no word on when she might return to WWE. She has not wrestled for WWE since the WrestleMania 35 main event, and was at one point rumored to be back in time for WrestleMania 37.

Stay tuned for updates.

