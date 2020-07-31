News on the WWE NXT Creative Team, Dominik Dijakovic’s Theme Released

– WWE is apparently focused on beefing up the WWE NXT creative team. PWInsider reports that two or three new creative writers were recently hired, just to work the black & yellow brand.

– As seen below, WWE Music has released the “Vengeance” theme song for Dominik Dijakovic on YouTube. The theme will be available on Apple Music, iTunes and Spotify on Friday, August 14.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.