Kevin Dunn, a long-time trusted employee of Vince McMahon, has recently resigned from WWE. This news was confirmed by WWE President Nick Khan earlier today.

Dunn had been a key figure behind the scenes for many years, overseeing the TV production aspect of WWE programming. However, his influence had been reduced in the past year as McMahon lost power following the TKO merger.

Pwinsider has obtained an email sent by Khan to the company’s employees this morning, providing further details.