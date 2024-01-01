Kevin Dunn, a long-time trusted employee of Vince McMahon, has recently resigned from WWE. This news was confirmed by WWE President Nick Khan earlier today.
Dunn had been a key figure behind the scenes for many years, overseeing the TV production aspect of WWE programming. However, his influence had been reduced in the past year as McMahon lost power following the TKO merger.
Pwinsider has obtained an email sent by Khan to the company’s employees this morning, providing further details.
“After 40+ years of helping to build WWE and, hands down, the best production and media unit in the entire sports and entertainment business, Kevin Dunn, will be leaving our company as of today.
Before WrestleMania 1, Kevin joined Vince at WWF. Many of us remember a pre-WrestleMania WWF – a regional wrestling company that looked like a regional wrestling company. Then we experienced WrestleMania 1, whether live, on closed circuit or years later elsewhere. It was magic. A regional wrestling company had become a global sports entertainment juggernaut. Vince led the way, side by side with Kevin Dunn. When many of us were kids standing in line waiting to play Pac-Man, Kevin was already on the road breaking his back to help build our company.
When you see our product now, there is nothing that comes close to its look or feel – 52 weeks a year, three to four times a week. It is singular and truly special. No other company can or will do that, and that is because of Kevin and our media team’s hard work, smarts and determination.
We are forever grateful to Kevin. He will always be a part of the WWE family.”