Several wrestlers have entered the free agent market with the start of the new year. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has compiled a comprehensive list of these wrestlers.

First on the list is QT Marshall, who left AEW because he wanted to focus on wrestling rather than working behind the scenes or as a trainer.

Another notable wrestler on the move is Alex Hammerstone from MLW. Despite having years left on his contract, he requested his release in the middle of 2023. Eventually, both parties reached an agreement where he worked a few more dates before being released early.

Shawn Spears is also no longer with AEW, as his contract was not renewed. He made sporadic appearances on AEW TV over the past year and a half.

A prominent name from NWA, Kamille, is now available in the market. She has been one of their biggest stars for years, particularly in the women’s division. Additionally, Deonna Purrazzo’s TNA contract has expired after her long tenure with the company. She was a top star as a Knockouts Champion and is expected to sign with a new promotion soon.

Lastly, Andrade’s AEW deal expired after Worlds End, where he put over Miro. It is believed that he will immediately sign with WWE.