2024 has arrived, and WWE is kicking off the year with a big bang as they present the Day 1 edition of tonight’s Raw that airs live from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA.

Tonight’s show will go up against the college football playoff semifinals on ESPN. Those advertised for the show include WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

A former World Champion expected to appear

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Ivy Nile

Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax

Women’s Tag Team Championship number one contenders match: Natalya & Tegan Nox vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark