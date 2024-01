AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 3,904 tickets and there are 934 left. The last time they were at the venue, they drew 4,838 fans.

The last time they were at the arena they drew 6,497 fans for a July 22nd Collision event. Here is the updated card for the show:

International Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Dante Martin

Mariah May’s AEW in-ring debut