Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about his dream tag team partner and more. Here are the highlights:

On who he would’ve loved to have teamed with:

“Mr. Perfect. It’s an easy one. He was that good. He deserves it.”

On not eating before matches:

“As a wrestler, I couldn’t eat five hours before wrestling. I had such a slow metabolism. To this day, I still have one. That’s part of the reason I’m a tub of shit. Let’s just call it like it is. But back then, I couldn’t, you know, I had a five-hour window. If I was going to be in the ring at. I’ll say 9:30. I would need. God, I wouldn’t eat past. 4:00, probably 4:30. Something light. Always.”

On whether Ronnie Garvin is a Hall of Famer:

“Oh yeah. 100%. The Hands of Stone baby. What he brought to the ring every night was he made everybody he worked with credible and better than what they were. And he was just a mat wrestler. Make you believe in a top wrist lock. Make you believe in a headlock. You put a headlock on him and hang on to it for ten minutes before he ever got out. And at the end of that ten minutes. The audience was thundering.”

