MJF’s profile has been taken down from AEW’s official roster website, indicating that the former World Champion is planning to take a break.

At the AEW Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view event, MJF lost the AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe, and during the closing moments of the show, it was revealed that Adam Cole was the Devil.

MJF’s profile has been removed from the website. He had been dealing with injuries ahead of the show and was reportedly slated to take time off from Worlds End.

He has previously mentioned that his contract with the company expires on January 1, although it’s believed that MJF has actually signed a long-term deal with the company in 2023.