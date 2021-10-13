During his appearance on WINCLY, Nick Mondo spoke on his path to becoming a stuntman. Here’s what he had to say:

I earned my SAG membership when I was living in Los Angeles, and then I moved to Atlanta two years ago. I was just starting to get my stunt gigs in LA. The last Gears of War game, it was brutal. We did all of the action, all of the stunts, everything within two days, explosions, reactions to explosions and all the death scenes. It was not my first big stunt gig, but it was a really good time on the show. They built that whole arena. It looks like a warehouse, where they run the shows. That’s all inside of a soundstage at Tyler Perry Studios. So you walk into the soundstage and then there’s another shell inside of that. They just constructed that whole area. It’s just like a fake wrestling arena. They built the whole thing in there, and you’ve got the office where the promoter sits and works through.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: WINCLY.