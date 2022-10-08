NJPW has announced that KUSHIDA’s continued recovery from hand, foot, and mouth disease has forced two changes to Monday’s Declaration of Power lineup.
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori will now take on Master Wato in a non-title match.
Wato had been set for eight-man tag action on the show. However, that match has now been changed to a six-man, with Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hikuleo, and Ryusuke Taguchi facing House of Torture’s EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, and SHO.
The new lineup for Monday’s event that will air at 4 a.m. Eastern time on NJPW World:
- IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jay White (c) vs. Tama Tonga
- Kazuchika Okada vs. JONAH
- Provisional KOPW 2022 Who’s Your Daddy match: Shingo Takagi vs. El Phantasmo
- Taiji Ishimori vs. El Phantasmo
- Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI vs. Will Ospreay, Aaron Henare, TJP & Francesco Akira
- Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. The Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb
- Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hikuleo & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi & SHO
- Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi vs. Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito
- David Finlay, Robbie Eagles & Ren Narita vs. El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI