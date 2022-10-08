NJPW has announced that KUSHIDA’s continued recovery from hand, foot, and mouth disease has forced two changes to Monday’s Declaration of Power lineup.

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori will now take on Master Wato in a non-title match.

Wato had been set for eight-man tag action on the show. However, that match has now been changed to a six-man, with Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hikuleo, and Ryusuke Taguchi facing House of Torture’s EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, and SHO.

The new lineup for Monday’s event that will air at 4 a.m. Eastern time on NJPW World: