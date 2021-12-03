New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that company star Clark Connors has contracted COVID-19 and will no longer be appearing at the LA Comic Con on behalf of the promotion this weekend. Full details, including a breakdown of when NJPW stars will be available at Comic Con, can be found below.

Clark Connors has contracted COVID-19 and, as a result, will not be able to make his scheduled appearance at LA Comic Con this weekend.

Clark is experiencing mild symptoms, and has not had close contact with other wrestlers. We apologise to fans who were looking forward to Clark’s appearance, and appreciate your understanding.

Gabriel Kidd will be attending the event in Clark’s place, with the schedule as follows:

Friday December 3 6PM-8PM Gabriel Kidd meet and greet

Saturday December 4 10:30am NJPW panel with Gabriel Kidd, Jay White and Fred Rosser

Saturday December 4 1PM-3PM Jay White meet and greet

Sunday December 5 1PM-3PM Fred Rosser meet and greet

Clark’s condition is being monitored, and his attendance at Nemesis on December 9 at Vermont Hollywood will be subject to a negative test. Further updates will be provided.