Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier this week at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. You can click here for spoilers from the taping.
The following matches have been announced for tonight:
* AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. PAC and AEW World Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero M in a non-title match
* Jade Cargill vs. Janai Kai in a non-title match
* AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defends against Tony Nese
Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us for live Rampage coverage at 10pm ET.
#AEWRampage airs TONIGHT at 10/9c on @tntdrama:
-TNT Championship: @sammyguevara v @TonyNese
–#FTR (@DaxFTR & @CashWheelerFTR) v @BASTARDPAC & @PENTAELZEROM
–@Jade_Cargill v @Janai_Kai w/ @thunderrosa22 on commentary pic.twitter.com/Ooi7QptHjI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 3, 2021
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.