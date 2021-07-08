NJPW has announced the dates for this year’s G1 Climax tournament.
The tournament will start on September 18 in Osaka and ends on October 21 at Budokan Hall. Here’s the schedule:
- September 18th at Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium
- September 19th at Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium
- September 23rd at Ota Ward Gymnasium in Tokyo
- September 24th at Ota Ward Gymnasium in Tokyo
- September 26th at Kobe World Memorial Hall in Hyogo
- September 29th at Korakuen Hall
- September 30th at Korakuen Hall
- October 1st at Hamamatsu Arena in Shizuoka
- October 3rd at Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium
- October 4th at Korakuen Hall
- October 7th at Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall
- October 8th at Kochi Prefectural Gymnasium
- October 9th at Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium
- October 12th at Xebio Arena Sendai in Miyagi
- October 13th at Xebio Arena Sendai in Miyagi
- October 14th at Yamagata City Sports Center
- October 18th at Yokohama Budokan
- October 20th at Sumo Hall
- October 21st at Sumo Hall
Last year’s tournament saw Kota Ibushi defeat SANADA in the finals.