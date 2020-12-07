New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the lineup for the December 11th World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors finals. Check it out below.

-Robbie Eagles/SHO/Toru Yano versus Taiji Ishhimori/Bad Luck Fale/Chase Owens

-Toa Henare/Kazuchika Okada/Hiroshi Tanahashi versus Will Ospreay/Great’O’Khan/Jeff Cobb

-Shingo Takagi/SANADA versus Yujiro Takahashi/EVIL

-Master Wato/Kota Ibushi versus BUSHI/Tetsuya Naito

-Guerrillas Of Destiny versus Juice Robinson/David Finlay WTL Finals

-Hiromu Takahashi versus El Desperado BOSJ Finals