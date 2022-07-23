New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that company star Clark Connors is out with an injury, and will be missing the promotion’s upcoming High Alert and Music City Mayhem events in the states. Full details, including who will be replacing Connors, can be found below.

Clark Connors has sustained a herniated disc in his back, and will not be able to wrestle his scheduled matches in Charlotte North Carolina on July 24 and Nashville Tennessee on July 30.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Clark wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

The following changes have been made to cards in Nashville and Charlotte.

NJPW STRONG Taping: High Alert July 24

Clark Connors vs Hiromu Takahashi vs El Desperado –>

Blake Christian vs Hiromu Takahashi vs El Desperado

MUSIC CITY MAYHEM July 30

MLW National Openweight Championship

Clark Connors vs Davey Richards –>

Rocky Romero vs Davey Richards

NJPW joins fans in wishing Connors a speedy, full recovery.