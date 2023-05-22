New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori has sustained an injury to his cervical vertebra and will miss the remainder of the 2023 BOSJ tournament. There is not current timetable for his return. Any competitor in that was scheduled to face Ishimori in the BOSJ will win via forfeit.

Full details can be found below.

On May 21, during his Best of the Super 30 league match with Hiromu Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori sustained an injury to his cervical vertebra. As a result, he will not be cleared to compete for the remain der of the Best of the Super Jr. tour. After being given an assessment, Ishimori was discharged and is able to recuperate at home. He is currently comfortable and able to move normally, but does not have a timetable for a return to the ring at this time. As Ishimori cannot wrestle TJP in Osaka May 23, he will lose via forfeit, and TJP gains two points. We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Ishimori wrestle, and appreciate your understanding. NJPW joins fans in wishing Ishimori a fast, full recovery.

Follow Wrestling Headlines for all NJPW news and stories.