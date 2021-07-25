Hiroshi Tanahashi will indeed take Kota Ibushi’s Tokyo Dome spot. NJPW issued the following:

Ibushi absent from Wrestle Grand Slam: Tanahashi to challenge Takagi 【WGS】

Hiroshi Tanahashi takes Kota Ibushi’s Tokyo Dome spot, to make 11th Tokyo Dome main event appearance

Wrestle Grand Slam LIVE and in English on NJPW World!

Or watch in English or French on FITE!

As previously reported, Kota Ibushi has been diagnosed with aspiration pneumonia, and as a result has missed the Summer Struggle tour. After careful monitoring of his recovery, Ibushi is unfortunately unable to compete at Wrestle Grand Slam where he was scheduled to face Shingo Takagi for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Ibushi wrestle. We appreciate your understanding, and hope you join us in wishing Ibushi the best in his recovery.

In a change to the main event of Wrestle grand Slam, Hiroshi Tanahashi will face Shingo Takagi in the main event. Saturday in Nagoya, Tanahashi defeated KENTA before stating he was ready to take the main event spot if it was open. Tanahashi defeated Takagi on January 30 at New Beginning in Nagoya to win the NEVER Openweight Championship, and has main evented in the Tokyo Dome more than any other wrestler in history, preparing now for his 11th headline match in the building.

Wrestle Grand Slam kicks off at 4PM JST with the KOPW 2021 New Japan Ranbo with Handcuffs, before the main card begins at 5PM.