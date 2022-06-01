New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the lineup for this Friday’s Best of the Super Junior finals, which will see El Desperado take on Hiromu Takahashi in the main event. Full card below.
-El Desperado vs. Hiromu Takahashi Best of the Super Juniors Finals
-Kazuchika Okada/Toru Yano/Tama Tonga/Jado vs. Jay White/Gedo/Luke Gallows/Ishimori
-Tetsuya Naito/Bushi/Shingo Takagi vs. Taka Michinoku/Taichi/DOUKI
-Jeff Cobb/Aaron Henare/Great O-Khan vs. Bad Luck Fale/Chase Owens/El Phantasmo
-Yoshinobu Kanemaru/Zack Sabre Jr. vs. EVIL/SHO
-Tomoaki Honma vs. Juice Robinson
-Master Wato/Rysuke Taguchi vs. Francesco Akira/TJP
-Clark Connors/Titan/Robbie Eagles/YOH vs. Alex Zayne/El Lindaman/Ace Austin/Wheeler Yuta
NJPW also issued a press release announcing that top stars Will Ospreay, Tanga Loa, and Karl Anderson will not be on the card for various reasons. Full details are below.
After previously being announced as appearing at the Nippon Budokan for June 3’s Best of the Super Jr. final, Karl Anderson and Will Ospreay will not be able to attend for medical reasons, and Tanga Loa has sustained an injury and is not cleared to participate.
Will Ospreay is currently recovering from a kidney infection, while Karl Anderson has received a positive PCR test for COVID. Tanga Loa has sustained an injury to his right knee.
We deeply apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing all three appear, and appreciate your understanding. New Japan Pro-Wrestling joins fans in wishing Anderson, Ospreay and Loa a full and speedy recovery.