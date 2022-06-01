New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the lineup for this Friday’s Best of the Super Junior finals, which will see El Desperado take on Hiromu Takahashi in the main event. Full card below.

-El Desperado vs. Hiromu Takahashi Best of the Super Juniors Finals

-Kazuchika Okada/Toru Yano/Tama Tonga/Jado vs. Jay White/Gedo/Luke Gallows/Ishimori

-Tetsuya Naito/Bushi/Shingo Takagi vs. Taka Michinoku/Taichi/DOUKI

-Jeff Cobb/Aaron Henare/Great O-Khan vs. Bad Luck Fale/Chase Owens/El Phantasmo

-Yoshinobu Kanemaru/Zack Sabre Jr. vs. EVIL/SHO

-Tomoaki Honma vs. Juice Robinson

-Master Wato/Rysuke Taguchi vs. Francesco Akira/TJP

-Clark Connors/Titan/Robbie Eagles/YOH vs. Alex Zayne/El Lindaman/Ace Austin/Wheeler Yuta

NJPW also issued a press release announcing that top stars Will Ospreay, Tanga Loa, and Karl Anderson will not be on the card for various reasons. Full details are below.