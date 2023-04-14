NJPW issued the following press release announcing a new merchandising partnership with BLCKSMITH Apparel. Full details can be found below.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is happy to announce a partnership with football (soccer) shirt manufacturer BLCKSMTH Apparel. Combing British football passion with Japanese fighting spirit, BLCKSMTH and NJPW are redefining the world of wrestling merchandise. Embrace the King of Sports with these new football shirts.

About BLCKSMTH Apparel:

Est. 2021, BLCKSMTH Apparel fuses football with culture to bring concept kits to life. Born in the heart of London, our unique designs take inspiration from music, culture and sport, producing some of the most innovative soccer jerseys in the game. From British Bulldog kits to shirts inspired by Santan Dave’s Psychodrama, BLCKSMTH remains innovative in the dynamic world of football kits.