The Road to Backlash will continue as tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

SmackDown will be headlined by the return of Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura has not worked a WWE TV match since the loss to Santos Escobar on the November 11 SmackDown. He continued to work non-televised live events after that loss, then began the year with a win over 2023 WWE Hall of Famer The Great Muta at the Pro Wrestling NOAH event in Tokyo. Since then, he has worked just two live event matches – teaming with Braun Strowman and Madcap Moss for six-man wins over Imperium on January 21 and January 22.

WWE is also teasing that Matt Riddle’s war with The Bloodline will continue on tonight’s SmackDown.

The arena and WWE Events website also have the following Superstars advertised for tonight: Strowman, SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and The Brawling Brutes. RAW stars are advertised for the dark main event with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* LA Knight vs. Xavier Woods

* Shinsuke Nakamura makes his return

* Matt Riddle continues war with The Bloodline

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

