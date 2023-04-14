WWE star Otis and Chad Gable, better known as the Alpha Academy, recently joined Ryan Satin for an in-depth interview about all things pro-wrestling.

During their chat, the former tag champions discussed the Men’s Showcase tag team match from night one of WrestleMania 39, specifically the Tower of Doom spot, which went viral due to its uniqueness. Otis tells Satin that originally they wanted him to be at the top but he opted out since he is afraid of heights.

They wanted me to go up top there and I’m like, ‘Well, I’m a little scared of heights there.’ That’s why you’re only going to see the Vader Bomb from Otis. Braun is like, ‘Why can’t you do it?’ We’re trying to put my leg up in the little stubs. ‘Guys, I’m willing to do it and try it and willing to fail, but we shouldn’t do it at WrestleMania.’ We switched it around a little bit. Putting [Ricochet] up top, Montez, make a sandwich.

Gable adds that spots like the Tower of Doom can only be pulled off in a match with such a variety of performers.

That’s another testament to the different characters and dynamic to the guys in the match. No other match could pull something like that off because of the hosses we had as a base. Ricochet, who is able to pull off what he did to finish it off. Then the technicians in the middle doing the other crazy stuff. Where else are you going to find that? It was like a circus in a match.

Best tower of doom spot in like 5 years. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/14r8mQlm12 — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) April 2, 2023

Elsewhere in the interview, Gable discussed how awesome the Men’s Showcase match ended up being and predicted that it could become a yearly tradition for WWE. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)