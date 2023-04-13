Chad Gable is proud of the Men’s Showcase matchup at WrestleMania 39.

The former Olympian spoke about the match, which featured himself, Otis, Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Viking Raiders, and the Street Profits during a recent interview with Ryan Satin. Gable explains that while the match was most likely added just to get more people on the card he feels like it put a chip on everyone’s shoulder to go out and deliver.

I think when that match got announced (men’s tag showcase at WrestleMania), a lot of people thought, oh, they’re just throwing this on the card to get a bunch of guys a match, you know, whatever, fair enough. But, we didn’t look at it that way. I think all of us treated it like, this is our chance, chip on our shoulder.

Gable adds that the matchup went over so well that he wouldn’t be surprised if it becomes a WrestleMania tradition going forward.

We got a chance to prove something here that not only did we deserve to be on this show from the beginning but if they’re gonna do it and call it a showcase thing, that’s exactly what we’re gonna give ‘em and don’t be surprised if going forward, this becomes a tradition where they do this showcase thing because we showed them what we can do when they give us an opportunity like that.

In a separate interview, Gable admitted that while he loves teaming with Otis, he’s ready to pursue a singles championship in WWE. You can read about that here.

