Last night’s AEW Dynamite from Milwaukee was headlined by top superstar Chris Jericho taking on Keith Lee in singles-action, with The Ocho picking up the win thanks to an assist from Lee’s old tag partner, Swerve Strickland.

Today, Jericho has taken to Instagram to shower the Limitless One with praise, even telling him that he would love to clash with him again down the line. His full post reads, “Well @realkeithlee beat the living hell out of me last night on #AEWDynamite…and I loved every minute of it! Keith was a great opponent and STRONG AF…but I still beat him!! Be happy to lock horns again anytime Big Man. Sorry about getting your bell rung tho.”

While Lee hasn’t responded to Jericho, he did share a tweet saying that even though Swerve interfered he’s making no excuses for the loss.

Check out Jericho’s post below.