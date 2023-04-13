WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley recently joined TV Insider or an in-depth interview about all things pro wrestling, which included the Eradicator revealing some key things she’s learned under Triple H and Vince McMahon.

Ripley begins by talking about The Game, and how he helped build up her self-confidence and teach her about how the product is shot by the WWE camera crew.

With Triple H, I built up my self-confidence, going out there and being true to myself. Reacting to things on the spot as I would and not just doing it to please people. I also learned about cameras and positioning and all the stuff people don’t think about. Presenting myself in a way that I am bigger than life… That if I don’t believe I’m the best thing there, nobody else will.

Mami would then shift to McMahon, where she says that he taught her to constantly be on her toes as things change in a moment’s notice.

When I went to Raw and Vince was in charge, the one thing I learned most was to be ready for anything. Be prepared 24/7 because things change so rapidly. It was sink or swim. Lucky for me, I definitely kept my head afloat and swam.

