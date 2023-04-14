Rhea Ripley is proud of the match she had with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

The Eradicator defeated The Queen on night one of the recent Showcase of the Immortals, and captured the SmackDown Women’s Championship in the process. During a recent interview on the After The Bell podcast, Ripley opens up about the match, stating that she feels like they stole the show despite not being in the main event.

Coming out of that match, I did feel like we stole the show. I feel we went out there and left everything we had in the ring and proved to everyone exactly why we should have been in the main event spot. Yes, we didn’t have a good build like Sami, Owens, and the Usos; at the same time, Charlotte and I, every time we step in the ring, we bring the brutality, we bring the ferocious when we go out there and we just beat the living crap out of each other. All the praise that we got, it made me happy and made me proud that we went out there and beat the crap out of each other and loved it. It’s a weird feeling. I get it, I do get it.

When asked if she thinks she could ever top her Mania 39 performance Ripley states that she’s always going into a match with the mindset of stealing the show.

It’s a lot how I felt going into the first women’s WarGames match. We had our WarGames shirts and it was FTMF, that was printed on the back and that was the same mentality that I had going into this WrestleMania. The day of was a complete mess to me. I was emotionally unstable, I want to say, because of the lack of sleep and everything coming full circle. I knew that as soon as my music played and I stepped out of Gorilla and into (the arena) and all the fans staring back at me that I was going to switch on and that’s when the Rhea Ripley you see comes out and all my confidence comes rushing through my body and I’m going to go out there and do everything I can to steal the show.

In a separate interview, Ripley recalled the NXT invasion of SmackDown back in 2019, and how that was her first taste of the main roster. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)