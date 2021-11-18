NJPW BOSJ 28 Results 11/18/21
Nagano Athletic Park Gymnasium
Nagano, Japan
Author Note: Today’s BOSJ show was pre-recorded today in Nagano, and as of this writing it hasn’t been uploaded on NJPW World, therefore there will be no in-depth transcript until it gets uploaded. I apologize in advance for this. I will share the following results that took place this morning and the updated standings.
– Kosei Fujita/Yuto Nakashima went to a time-limit draw
– (0-2) El Phantasmo defeated (2-0) Douki via Pinfall (CR II)
– (1-1) Bushi defeated (0-2) YOH via Pinfall (Bushi Style Rollup)
– (2-0) SHO defeated (1-1) Ryusuke Taguchi via Pinfall (Shock Arrow)
– (1-1) Taiji Ishimori defeated (1-1) Robbie Eagles via Submission (Bone Lock)
– (2-0) Hiromu Takahashi defeated (2-0) Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Pinfall (Rolling Cradle)
– (1-1) El Desperado defeated (2-1) Master Wato via Submission (Numero Dos)
Updated Standings
– SHO (3-0)
– Hiromu Takahashi (3-0)
– Taiji Ishimori (2-1)
– El Desperado (2-1)
– Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2-1)
– Master Wato (2-1)
– Douki (2-1)
– Bushi (2-1)
– El Phantasmo (1-2)
– Robbie Eagles (1-2)
– Ryusuke Taguchi (1-2)
– YOH (0-3)
