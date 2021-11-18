NJPW BOSJ 28 Results 11/18/21

Nagano Athletic Park Gymnasium

Nagano, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Author Note: Today’s BOSJ show was pre-recorded today in Nagano, and as of this writing it hasn’t been uploaded on NJPW World, therefore there will be no in-depth transcript until it gets uploaded. I apologize in advance for this. I will share the following results that took place this morning and the updated standings.

– Kosei Fujita/Yuto Nakashima went to a time-limit draw

– (0-2) El Phantasmo defeated (2-0) Douki via Pinfall (CR II)

– (1-1) Bushi defeated (0-2) YOH via Pinfall (Bushi Style Rollup)

– (2-0) SHO defeated (1-1) Ryusuke Taguchi via Pinfall (Shock Arrow)

– (1-1) Taiji Ishimori defeated (1-1) Robbie Eagles via Submission (Bone Lock)

– (2-0) Hiromu Takahashi defeated (2-0) Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Pinfall (Rolling Cradle)

– (1-1) El Desperado defeated (2-1) Master Wato via Submission (Numero Dos)

Updated Standings

– SHO (3-0)

– Hiromu Takahashi (3-0)

– Taiji Ishimori (2-1)

– El Desperado (2-1)

– Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2-1)

– Master Wato (2-1)

– Douki (2-1)

– Bushi (2-1)

– El Phantasmo (1-2)

– Robbie Eagles (1-2)

– Ryusuke Taguchi (1-2)

– YOH (0-3)

