NJPW Burning Spirit Results 9/6/22

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Minoru Suzuki, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Taka Michinoku vs. Ryohei Oiwa, Kosei Fujita and Yuto Nakashima In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Young Lions attack Suzuki Gun before the bell rings. Double Irish Whip. Triple Dropkick to Suzuki. Forearm Exchange. Young Lions are lighting up Suzuki’s chest. Suzuki kicks Oiwa in the face. Suzuki dmps Oiwa out of the ring. Suzuki tosses Oiwa around the ringside area. Suzuki dumps a chair on Oiwa’s back. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Suzuki answers with a gut punch. Suzuki rocks Oiwa with a forearm smash Suzuki rolls Oiwa back into the ring. Suzuki tugs on Oiwa’s hair. Suzuki tells the crowd to stop chanting. Oiwa with three overhand chops. Second Forearm Exchange. Suzuki tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru with two knee drop for a two count. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s chest. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Oiwa’s neck. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Oiwa scores the forearm knockdown. Kanemaru scores the ankle pick. Suzuki tags himself in.

Suzuki Gun are mauling Oiwa in the corner. Suzuki kicks Fujita off the ring apron. Kanemaru with a Running Dropkick. Suzuki tags in Michinoku. Following a snap mare takeover, Michinoku with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Michinoku toys around with Oiwa. Oiwa slaps Michinoku in the chest. Oiwa with two forearm smashes. Oiwa whips Michinoku across the ring. Oiwa goes for a Dropkick, but Michinoku holds onto the ropes. Michinoku stomps on Oiwa’s chest. Oiwa reverses out of the irish whip from Michinoku. Oiwa dropkicks Michinoku. Oiwa tags in Fujita. Fujita with a shoulder tackle. Fujita takes a swipe at Suzuki. Suzuki pulls Fujita out of the ring. Fujita with a reverse hammer throw into the barricade. Kanemaru attacks Fujita from behind. Kanemaru with the irish whip. Fujita scores a forearm knockdown. Fujita with boxing elbows. Fujita whips Michinoku across the ring.

Fujita dropkicks Michinoku. Fujita with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Fujita tags in Nakashima. Nakashima knocks Suzuki off the apron. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Michinoku nails Nakashima with The Pump Kick. Michinoku tags in Suzuki. Suzuki kicks Nakashima in the chest. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Suzuki sends Nakashima to the corner. Nakashima bodyslams Suzuki. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Nakashima scores a forearm knockdown for a one count. Nakashima with another bodyslam. Stereo Dropkicks. Stereo Boston Crabs. Nakashima transitions into a single leg crab. Suzuki grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Suzuki’s chest. Third Forearm Exchange. Suzuki with combo palm strikes. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki slaps Nakashima in the face. Suzuki makes Nakashima tap out to The Sleeper Hold.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Taka Michinoku via Submission

Second Match: Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, YOH and The DKC vs. EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Yoh brought a personalized dog house to ringside for House Of Torture. House Of Torture attacks Chaos before the bell rings. Goto sends EVIL face first into the steel ring post. Takahashi rolls Hashi back into the ring. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Hashi’s chest. Hashi with heavy bodyshots. Hashi chops Takahashi. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Hashi. Takahashi with a gut punch. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Hashi. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Double Shoulder Tackle. Chaos with Two Assisted Hip Tosses. DKC with a falling karate chop. DKC clotheslines SHO. War Drums to Sho and Togo. Hashi hammers down on the back of Takahashi’s neck. Takahashi starts biting Hashi’s fingers. Hashi blocks a boot from Takahashi. Hashi with a blistering chop. EVIL trips Hashi from the outside. Takahashi drops Hashi with The Helluva Kick. EVIL drives Hashi back first into the steel barricade. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. EVIL toys around with Hashi. Takahashi hooks the outside leg for a two count. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL throws his t-shirt at Goto. The referee is trying to calm down Goto. EVIL applies The Cobra Twist. EVIL uses House Of Torture for leverage.

EVIL hooks the outside leg for a two count. EVIL yells at the referee. EVIL tags in Togo. Togo stomps on Hashi’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with a Fist Drop for a two count. Togo hammers down on the back of Hashi’s neck. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Togo. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Togo. Togo tags in Sho. House Of Torture clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Hashi avoids the flying forearm smash. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick. Goto clotheslines Takahashi. Sho rakes the eyes of Goto. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Goto. Head Hunter/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination. Hashi tags in Yoh. Yoh knocks EVIL off the ring apron. Yoh scores two forearm knockdowns. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Sho. Yoh with a flying forearm smash. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Yoh bodyslams Sho. Yoh with a Twisting Elbow Drop for a two count. Yoh goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sho lands back on his feet. Hair Pull Exchange. Sho starts bending Yoh’s fingers.

Yoh bites Sho’s left thumb. Yoh kicks Sho in the gut. Jumping Knee Strike Exchange. Sho shoves the referee towards Yoh. Sho Spears Yoh. Sho tags in EVIL. EVIL repeatedly kicks Yoh in the face. Yoh blocks a side thrust kick from EVIL. Yoh with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Yoh tags in DKC. Goto and DKC clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. DKC with a leaping back elbow smash. Goto with a corner clothesline. Hashi follows that with a running chop. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. DKC delivers The DK Fire. DKC hits The Falling Karate Chop for a two count. DKC applies The Grounding Full Nelson Lock. Sho removes the blue turnbuckle pad. EVIL whips DKC into the exposed steel. The referee gets distracted by Sho. Goto snatches the bo staff away from EVIL. Sho with clubbing blows to Goto’s back. Sho kicks Goto out of the ring. The referee is losing control of this match. DKC with forearm shivers. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of DKC. DKC with a Flying Leg Lariat. EVIL hammers down on the back of DKC’s neck. DKC with a reverse hammer throw into the exposed steel. DKC with a forearm smash. DKC with a Mid-Kick. EVIL connects with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory. After the match, House Of Torture puts Goto inside the dog cage.

Winner: EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo via Pinfall

Third Match: Jeff Cobb, The Great O-Khan and Gideon Grey vs. Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens and Hikuleo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

The Great O-Khan and Hikuleo will start things off. Hikuleo shoves Khan. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hikuleo backs Khan into the ropes. Hikuleo two sweet Khan’s forehead. Khan kicks Hikuleo in the gut. Khan applies a side headlock. Hikuleo whips Khan across the ring. Khan runs into Hikuleo. Khan with a toe kick. Khan with a straight right hand. Khan hammers down on the back of Hikuleo’s neck. Hikuleo drops Khan with a shoulder tackle. Khan denies The Chokeslam. Forearm Exchange. Khan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Khan dodges The Big Boot. Khan applies The Head & Arm Choke. The United Empire clears the ring. Cobb applies a front face lock. Double Irish Whip. Grey with a Corner Splash.

Khan with a corner clothesline. Cobb bodyslams Hikuleo. Cobb bodyslams Grey on top of Hikuleo. Khan goes into the cover for a two count. Owens with two toe kicks. Owens rocks Grey with a forearm smash. Owens with two knee lifts. Owens with a back elbow/forearm combination. Owens taunts The United Empire. The United Empire hits The Imperial Drop. Khan knocks Fale off the apron. Khan applies The Claw. Hikuleo with two blistering chops. Grey tags himself in. Grey with a Fake Out Splash for a one count. Grey crawls under Hikuleo’s legs. Grey ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Hikuleo shrugs off a Running Crossbody Block. The referee to call off the match due to forfeit. After the match, Hikuleo drops Grey with a Lariat. Hikuleo dumps Grey out of the ring.

Winner: Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens and Hikuleo via Forfeit

Fourth Match: Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato and Jado vs. TJ Perkins, Francesco Akira and Aaron Henare In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Ryusuke Taguchi and TJ Perkins will start things off. Test Of Strength. Perkins applies the bow and arrow stretch. Taguchi tries to use his hips to create separation. Taguchi reverses the pressure. Perkins with a Headscissors Takedown. Taguchi wraps his legs around Perkins neck. Taguchi with two short piledrivers. Perkins kicks Taguchi in the face. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins with a shoulder block. Taguchi blocks a punch from Perkins. Taguchi applies a side headlock. Taguchi sends Perkins face first into the canvas. Taguchi tags in Wato. Taguchi clears the ring. Wato chops Perkins. Double Irish Whip. Double Drop Toe Hold. Team 6 or 9 and The United Empire plays hot potato with Perkins. Stereo Dropkicks. Hip Attack Party. Henare rocks Jado with a forearm smash. Akira with a Corner Dropkick. Perkins dumps Taguchi out of the ring. Akira with The Slingshot Pescado. Perkins with clubbing boot scrapes. Perkins with Two Face Washes. Perkins poses for the crowd.

Perkins tags in Akira. Following a snap mare takeover, Akira with an Assisted Senton Splash for a two count. Akira slams Wato’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Akira tags in Henare. Henare with a gut punch. Henare knocks Taguchi off the apron. Henare unloads a flurry of left jabs. Henare kicks the left hamstring of Wato. Henare with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Henare with The Airplane Spin NeckBreaker for a two count. Henare slams Wato’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Henare tags in Akira. Akira toys around with Wato. Wato with a gut punch. Akira dropkicks the left knee of Wato. Akira with a Shotgun Dropkick for a two count. Akira applies a front face lock. Wato with forearm shivers. Akira drives his knee into the midsection of Wato. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Akira. Wato dropkicks Akira. Wato tags in Taguchi.

Taguchi with a Hip Attack to Perkins. Henare kicks Taguchi in the gut. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Taguchi with a flurry of hip attacks. Taguchi hits The Three Amigos for a two count. Taguchi goes for The Bomaye, but Perkins counters with a Hurricanrana. Taguchi dropkicks Akira. Taguchi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Henare and Jado are tagged in. Lariat Exchange. Jado clotheslines Henare. Double Irish Whip. Wato with a gut punch. Jado with a running knee lift. Hip Attack/Soccer Kick Combination. Jado goes into the lateral press for a two count. Jado goes for The Green Killer, but Akira gets in the way. The United Empire with two toe kicks. Double Irish Whip. Taguchi with two toe kicks. Taguchi with a DDT/Reverse DDT Combination. Akira reverses out of the irish whip from Taguchi. Taguchi kicks Akira in the chest. Akira sends Taguchi crashing into Perkins. Wato dropkicks Akira to the floor. Wato lands The SomerSault Plancha. Jado rolls Henare over for a one count. Henare denies The OJK. Henare connects with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Henare makes Jado tap out to The Ultima Clutch.

Winner: TJ Perkins, Francesco Akira and Aaron Henare via Submission

Fifth Match: Kushida & Tomoaki Honma vs. Taiji Ishimori & Gedo

Kushida and Taiji Ishimori will start things off. Ishimori avoids Kushida’s sprawling attack. Kushida applies a wrist lock. Kushida transitions into a hammerlock. Kushida grabs a side headlock. Ishimori whips Kushida across the ring. Kushida drops Ishimori with a shoulder tackle. Ishimori drops down on the canvas. Ishimori regroups on the outside. Honma and Gedo are tagged in. Gedo wants Honma to throw up the two sweet. Gedo with two eye pokes. Honma reverses out of the irish whip from Gedo. Gedo holds onto the ropes. Gedo kicks Honma in the face. Honma with a shoulder tackle. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Honma sends Gedo to the corner. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma with a Running Bulldog. Gedo avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Ishimori knocks Kushida off the ring apron. Ishimori is throwing haymakers at Kushida. Gedo rakes the eyes of Honma. Gedo with another eye poke. Gedo slams Honma’s head on the exposed steel. Gedo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori with a greco roman eye poke. Toe Kick Exchange. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Honma. Ishimori wraps a t-shirt around Honma’s neck.

Honma with forearm shivers. Ishimori kicks Honma in the gut. Honma with a Deadlift Vertical Suplex. Honma tags in Kushida. Kusida with a flying tomahawk chop. Kushida knocks Gedo off the apron. Kushida kicks Ishimori in the face. Kushida scores two forearm knockdowns. Kushida whips Ishimori across the ring. Kushida with a Hip Toss. Kushida with a Cartwheel Dropkick. Ishimori denies The Hammerlock Suplex. Ishimori with a forearm smash. Kushida dropkicks the left shoulder of Ishimori. Kushida denies The Pump Kick. Forearm Exchange. Kushida kicks the left elbow of Ishimori. Kushida sends Ishimori into the ropes. Ishimori with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Ishimori tags in Gedo. Gedo knocks Honma off the apron. Gedo decks Kushida with a JawBreaker. Ishimori with The Backstabber. Gedo drops Kushida with a Flatliner for a two count. Ishimori dumps Honma out of the ring. Double Irish Whip. Kushida with a Handspring Double Back Elbow Smash. Kushida with a Flying Knee Strike off the apron. Kushida follows that with an Apron Enzuigiri. Honma with Two Kokeshi HeadButts. Kushida connects with The Bridging Hammerlock Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kushida & Tomoaki Honma via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Sixth Match: Tetsuya Natio, Sanada and Bushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi and El Desperado In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Sanada and Taichi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sanada backs Taichi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Sanada pats Taichi on the chest. Taichi turns Sanada over. Taichi plays around with Sanada’s pecs. Taichi challenges Sanada to a push up contest. The crowd starts booing the referee who wants both guys to start wrestling instead of stalling. Taichi wants Sanada to shake his hand. Sanada blocks a boot from Taichi. Sanada hammers down on the left knee of Taichi. Sanada applies a front face lock. Bushi tags himself in. Bushi kicks Taichi in the gut. Bushi tags in Naito. Naito rakes the eyes of Taichi. Naito applies the greco roman throat hold. Naito sends Taichi to the corner. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Taichi. Choke Hold Party. Naito knocks Sabre off the ring apron. Naito whips Taichi across the ring. Naito kicks Taichi in the gut. Sabre pulls Naito out of the ring. Taichi applies the greco roman throat hold. Sabre applies an Ankle Lock on the apron. Taichi whips Bushi into the steel barricade. Sabre repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Naito. Sabre is choking Naito with his boot. Sabre rolls Naito back into the ring.

Taichi backs Naito into the blue turnbuckle pad. Taichi with another greco roman throat hold. Sabre tags himself in. Sabre applies a wrist lock. Sabre stomps on the left elbow of Naito. Sabre grabs a side wrist lock. Naito with forearm shivers. Sabre uppercuts Naito. Naito goes for the backslide cover, but Sabre blocks it. Sabre applies The Guillotine Choke. Sabre transitions into a double reverse arm-bar. Sanada repeatedly stomps on Sabre’s chest. Sabre gets Sanada trapped in a Heel Hook. Sabre drags Naito to the corner. Desperado tags himself in. Desperado repeatedly stomps on Naito’s chest. Desperado bodyslams Naito for a two count. Desperado drives his knee into the midsection of Naito. Desperado goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Naito counters with a high knee strike. Desperado kicks the right knee of Naito. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Desperado. Naito with a Pop Up SpineBuster. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada dropkicks Desperado. Double Toe Kick. Double Irish Whip. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Taichi. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Sabre. Sanada dropkicks Taichi to the floor. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada plays to the crowd.

Sanada with a low dropkick. Sanada tags in Bushi. Bushi with The Missile Dropkick. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Bushi rolls Desperado back into the ring. Bushi stomps on the back of Desperado’s head. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Bushi drops Desperado with The DDT for a two count. Bushi goes for The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker, but Desperado blocks it. Bushi drives his knee into the midsection of Desperado. Desperado Spears Bushi. Desperado tags in Taichi. Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Taichi knocks Sanada off the apron. Taichi with a corner clothesline. Bushi denies The Dangerous Back Drop Driver. Taichi dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi applies The Stretch Plum. Sanada responds with Skull End. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold. Naito with a Reverse DDT. Naito dropkicks the back of Sabre’s neck. Desperado with a SpineBuster. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Desperado. Misfired Clotheslines. Taichi connects with The Dangerous Back Drop Driver. Taichi SuperKicks Bushi to pickup the victory. After the match, Sabre viciously attacks Naito on the floor.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi and El Desperado via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toru Yano vs. JONAH, Bad Dude Tito and Shane Haste In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Kazuchika Okada and Jonah will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jonah backs Okada into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Jonah pats Okada on the back. Strong lockup. Jonah applies a waist lock. Okada with three sharp elbow strikes. Okada repeatedly kicks the left knee of Jonah. Okada avoids The Seated Senton. Okada with a Low Dropkick. Jonah shoves Okada into the canvas. Yano and Haste are tagged in. Haste attacks Yano from behind. Haste uppercuts Yano. Haste whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano uses the ropes as a shield. Haste kicks Yano in the gut. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Haste. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Haste uppercuts Tanahashi. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Haste reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Haste. TMDK catches Tanahashi in mid-air. Haste with a clubbing shot to Tanahashi’s back. Haste repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Haste tags in Tito. Haste bodyslams Tanahashi. Tito with The Slingshot Senton. Tito repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Tito with a chop/forearm combination. Tito drives Tanahashi back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Tito with clubbing shoulder blocks. Jonah tags himself in.

Jonah with a corner clothesline. Forearm Exchange. Haste tags himself in. Jonah bodyslams Tanahashi. Haste repeatedly kicks Tanahashi. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Haste kicks the left knee of Tanahashi. Haste with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Haste applies a wrist lock. Tito tags himself in. Tito with a flying double axe handle strike. Tito with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Tito applies the backbreaker stretch. Okada breaks up the submission hold. Second Forearm Exchange. Tito inadvertently knocks Haste off the apron. Tanahashi with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi tags in Okada. Okada with forearm shivers. Tito reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada knocks Haste off the apron. Okada slams Jonah’s head on the top rope. Okada sends Tito to the corner. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Tito in the gut. Okada drops Tito with The DDT. Okada applies The Money Clip. Okada side steps Tito into a turnbuckle pad. Okada puts Tito on the top turnbuckle. Tito kicks Okada in the face. Tito with The BlockBuster.

Tito tags in Jonah. Jonah levels Okada with Two Body Avalanches. Jonah with a Running Hip Attack. Jonah goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada applies a waist lock. Jonah decks Okada with a back elbow smash. Okada with a Shotgun Dropkick. Okada tags in Yano. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano side steps Jonah into the exposed steel. Yano slaps Jonah in the back of the head. Yano ducks a clothesline from Jonah. Yano rolls Jonah over for a two count. Yano goes for a Bodyslam, but Jonah blocks it. Jonah bodyslams Yano. Haste knocks Tanahashi off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Haste with a Diving Senton Splash in the corner. Tito with a Running Uppercut. Jonah follows that with a Leaping Body Block for a two count. Tanahashi with two palm strikes. Jonah kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Okada dropkicks Jonah. Misfired Bodyslam. Yano sends Jonah chest first into the exposed steel. Yano with another rollup for a two count. Jonah clotheslines Yano. Jonah drags Yano to the corner. Jonah connects with The Torpedo to pickup the victory.

Winner: JONAH, Bad Dude Tito and Shane Haste via Pinfall

Eight Match: Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo & KENTA

Shingo Takagi attacks El Phantasmo before the bell rings. Forearm Exchange. Takagi with Two HeadButts. Takagi unloads a flurry of right jabs in the corner. Takagi with a blistering chop. Takagi blocks a boot from Phantasmo. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Phantasmo. Phantasmo dropkicks Takagi. Phantasmo with forearm shivers. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Takagi with a Back Body Drop. Takagi applies a wrist lock. Takagi tags in Takahashi. Takahashi with a double sledge. LIJ works on the left wrist of Phantasmo. Takagi applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Takagi transitions into a double wrist lock. Takagi tags in Takahashi. Takahashi with another double sledge. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Takagi with an elbow drop. Takahashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Takahashi chops Phantasmo. Phantasmo reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Kenta kicks Takahashi in the back. Takahashi punches Kenta. Phantasmo inadvertently knocks Kenta off the ring apron. Takahashi with a Hurricanrana. Takahashi dives off the apron. Kenta sends Takahashi chest first into the steel barricade.

Second Forearm Exchange. Phantasmo rakes the eyes of Takagi. Phantasmo punches Takagi. Kenta whips Takahashi into the barricade. Phantasmo with The Orihara MoonSault. Red Shoes is losing control of this match. Kenta rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Phantasmo tags in Kenta. Kenta with forearm shivers across the back of Takahashi. Following a snap mare takeover, Kenta kicks Takahashi in the back. Kenta slams Takahashi’s head on the right boot of Phantasmo. Kenta tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo bodyslams Takahashi. Phantasmo with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Phantasmo rams his boot across Takahashi’s face. Phantasmo tags in Kenta. Kenta with a Knee Drop. Kenta with a back heel kick. Kenta poses for the crowd. Third Forearm Exchange. Kenta kicks Takahashi in the face. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Kenta Powerslams Takahashi. Kenta is trying to hit Takahashi with his book. Takahashi dropkicks Kenta. Takagi and Phantasmo are tagged in. Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi bodyslams Phantasmo. Takagi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Phantasmo rakes the back of Takagi. Takagi with a double sledge. Takagi with a Senton Splash for a two count.

Phantasmo hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Takagi avoids The SpringBoard MoonSault. Phantasmo dodges The Sliding Lariat. Takagi decks Phantasmo with a back elbow smash. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Takagi. Jab Exchange. Phantasmo with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi with two corner clotheslines. Standing Switch Exchange. Phantasmo applies a full nelson lock. Takagi kicks Kenta in the face. Takagi with another back elbow smash. Takagi shoves Phantasmo into Kenta. Takagi with a double clothesline. Double Irish Whip. LIJ with two corner clotheslines. Phantasmo blocks a boot from Takahashi. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Takagi. Phantasmo with a chop/forearm combination. Takahashi SuperKicks Phantasmo. Takagi delivers The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Takagi connects with Made In Japan for a two count. Takagi nearly runs into Red Shoes. Phantasmo with a low blow. Phantasmo follows that with an inside cradle to pickup the victory.

Winner: El Phantasmo & KENTA via Pinfall

